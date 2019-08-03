Bhopal: Universities, colleges told to constitute SC/ST cells

BHOPAL: Slumber of higher education department has been broken after a letter from the Rashtriya Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Sangh was handed to the governor.

Now higher education department has instructed all universities and colleges to constitute a SC/ST cell. The letter from general secretary of Rashtriya Anusuchit Jati evam Janjati Sangh, Ankit Chowdhary (of Bhopal) was written to the governor in the month of June.

The letter has quoted UGC (University Grant Commission) norms according to which special meausres needs to be taken to safeguard interests of students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe. To ensure this, university and college authorities are required to constitute SC/ST cells. Now the higher education department has issued instructions to all government and private colleges and universities, to constitute such cells and inform the higher authorities.