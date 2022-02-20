Bhopal: Unite or 2023 elections will be last for Congress, Digvijaya to workers

BHOPAL: A video of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh went viral on Saturday in which he is heard convincing Congress workers with a warning that if they don't get united then the 2023 assembly elections will be their last and the Congress will never return to power in MP.

Singh was on visit to Ratlam on Saturday to boost morale of the party workers, where he reportedly warned them. Tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria could also be seen in the video.

According to sources, while Digvijaya was in the rest house in Ratlam, several Congress workers came to meet him there but all in groups. Singh came out to meet them where factions were very evident as different groups were standing separately. Sensing the situation, Digvijaya could be heard addressing them, "You people are not talking to each other. One group is standing here and the other there without talking to each other." "This 2023 is the last election. If you cannot work in unison, sit at home. If you lose this election, you will not find workers," said Singh, almost chiding the group of Congress workers present at the spot.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 01:35 AM IST