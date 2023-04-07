Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to get important place in BJP to take on Rahul

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready to raise the stature of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the organisation.

Scindia, who has defected to the BJP from the Congress, will be pitted against Rahul Gandhi.

The process has begun after Scindia’s press conference against Rahul.

After joining the BJP, Scindia has never taken any aggressive posture against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Now, Scindia will be asked to open a front against the Gandhi family. For this, the BJP is planning to raise his stature in the party.

Scindia was very close to the Gandhi family and a member of Rahul’s core team. So, the BJP is putting Scindia against Rahul.

Scindia has also raised the issue of not getting importance in the BJP at the party’s core committee meeting.

Now, the party is mulling over the issue. There are plans to give importance to Scindia because of the upcoming election.

He will be asked to visit the state and attack the Congress. Gwalior, Chambal and Malwa regions had been part of the Scindia estate. The Union Minister will be sent to the meetings of the party organisation in those places.

There are talks about giving him an important position in the soon-to-be-formed election team.