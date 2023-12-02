Bhopal: Unidentified Miscreant Booked For Posting Obscene Comments On Woman's Social Media

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified miscreant was booked for allegedly posting obscene comments on the photos of a 19-year-old woman on social media using fake profiles, cyber wing officials said on Saturday. Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, who is a student of a private college, noticed that an unidentified miscreant had posted obscene comments in the comments’ section of her profile on November 25. When she blocked the accounts, the miscreant created other fake profiles and committed the same act.

She then approached the Shahjahanabad police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the cyber crime branch for probe.

Woman’s gold chain snatched by bike-borne miscreants

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman’s neck in Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Friday night, the police said. The woman was on way to attend wedding function along with her daughter. They chased the miscreants up to some distance but they fled. An FIR was registered against the accused on Saturday.

Investigating officer (IO) Aman Naik said complainant Bhawna Parwani (42) had gone to Sarafa Bazaar along with her daughter to get her gold chain repaired. After this, the two were on way to a marriage garden in Sant Hirdaram Nagar to attend a wedding. As soon as the duo reached near Sant Ji ki Kutiya, two men arrived there from behind on a bike and snatched gold chain from Parwani’s neck, owing to which it broke and fell on the ground. The man riding pillion picked up the chain and fled.

The mother-daughter duo followed the accused up to some distance after which they rammed into a car standing on the roadside and sustained grievous injuries while the accused managed to escape. They then received primary treatment at a hospital and approached police on Saturday to lodge a complaint against the accused.