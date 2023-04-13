Bhopal: UNESCO sub-regional conference on World Heritage from April 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNESCO, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department are going to organise a two-day sub-regional conference on World Heritage at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city from April 17.

Representatives from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, India will take part in the conference. They will highlight the achievements, challenges and future strategy in the field of conservation of World Heritage sites.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event in the presence of Hezekiel Dlamini, Officer-in-Charge, UNESCO, New Delhi. Principal Secretary of Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla told media persons on Thursday that the event was organised for the first time in the state.

Sessions on cultural development, preservation of heritage of India and the plan for next 50 years will be held. It will focus on an integrated approach to safeguard cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism.

Besides, dishes made of millets will be served to guests. Cultural programmes will also be organised. The delegates will visit Sanchi, the UNESCO world heritage site, on April 16.