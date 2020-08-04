Bhopal: Unable to lay hands on liquor, alcoholic drink sanitizer, dies

BHOPAL: A 58-year-old alcoholic who had started consuming sanitizer on failing to find any liquor during lockdown, died on Tuesday.

Twelve bottles of sanitizers were found at his house where he lived alone. The man identified as Man Singh worked at JP hospital parking lot. He had no relatives and his wife had died a few years ago. His neighbours told police that they had spotted him writhing in pain two hours before he died. They told police that the man was an alcoholic and since he could not get liquor during lockdown he used to buy a sanitizer bottle every day.

Habibganj police said they were informed about the body lying in front of Sulabh complex near Tulsi Nagar around 12:30 pm, on Tuesday. A bottle of sanitizer was found near his body.

SI Prakash Alawa said the body was sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of his death would be ascertained .

It is likely that he had started consuming sanitizers in the lockdown, said Alawa.