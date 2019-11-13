Bhopal: UK PM’s father Stanley Johnson in Orchha

BHOPAL: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father reached Orchha on Wednesday. When the news reached, cabinet minister Brijendra Singh Rathore paid him a courtesy visit.
Stanley Johnson (79) is a renowned author and a former politician. He has written books on environmental and population issues. He has also worked for World Bank and European Commission.
Stanley was in Orccha along with a couple of his friends. They all were at Amar Mahal when Rathore met them. Stanley is also working on TV series for the BBC, The Real Marigold Hotel.
