Bhopal: UBI unveils Project Power

Image: Union Bank of India (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Bank of India (UBI) unveiled Project Power from Indore Region on Saturday. The project Power inaugurated by Union Bank of India Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan.

Zonal Headi Biraja Parsad Das, Deputy Zonal Head i Ved Parkash Arora, Regional Head of Indore Region Ajit Kumar Lalwani, Regional Head of Bhopal Central Region Javed Jafri and both regions’ Deputy Regional Heads also attended the event. All branch heads of aspirational district of Indore and Bhopal were present along with MCB Head, MLP Head, CRC Head, RLP Head and Business Relationship Managers during the event.

