 Bhopal: UBI unveils Project Power
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: UBI unveils Project Power

Bhopal: UBI unveils Project Power

The project Power inaugurated by Union Bank of India Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 06:22 AM IST
article-image
Image: Union Bank of India (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Bank of India (UBI) unveiled Project Power from Indore Region on Saturday. The project Power inaugurated by Union Bank of India Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan.

Zonal Headi Biraja Parsad Das, Deputy Zonal Head i Ved Parkash Arora, Regional Head of Indore Region Ajit Kumar Lalwani, Regional Head of Bhopal Central Region Javed Jafri and both regions’ Deputy Regional Heads also attended the event. All branch heads of aspirational district of Indore and Bhopal were present along with MCB Head, MLP Head, CRC Head, RLP Head and Business Relationship Managers during the event.

Read Also
International Tea Day today: Come to Bhopal to perk up with 29 tea flavours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: UBI unveils Project Power

Bhopal: UBI unveils Project Power

Bhopal: Tribunal bans RERA quarterly CA certificates

Bhopal: Tribunal bans RERA quarterly CA certificates

Bhopal: List of NSUI district presidents put on hold

Bhopal: List of NSUI district presidents put on hold

Jobs to the youths: CM’s ambitious scheme seems to have run to seed due to DTE

Jobs to the youths: CM’s ambitious scheme seems to have run to seed due to DTE

Bhopal: 3 duped of Rs 1.95L on job pretext , accused booked

Bhopal: 3 duped of Rs 1.95L on job pretext , accused booked