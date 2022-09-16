Bhopal: Two-wheeler police patrolling vehicle christened ‘Cheetah Mobile’

Jumbo Jet that landed at Windhoek, the capital of Namibia to bring cheetahs to Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of the arrival of eight Namibian Cheetahs to Kuno National Park, home minister Dr Narottam Mishra made a big announcement on Friday naming two-wheeler police patrolling vehicles as ‘Cheetah Mobile’. The intention behind naming the police patrolling vehicle as ‘Cheetah Mobile’ is to send a message across that now the police will reach the victim with lightning speed of Cheetah.

At present, two wheeler police patrolling vehicles are called ‘Cheetah’ at some place, ‘Chetak’ at other or by some other name. But now all such patrolling vehicles will be christened as ‘Cheetah Mobile’. He said Madhya Pradesh Police will escort Cheetahs on its way to Kuno.

He said it is after the gap of seventy years that Cheetahs once again will be setting their foot on the soil of India. “There is happiness across the nation in this regard. It is a matter of pride that arriving Cheetahs will stay at Kuno National Park,” said the minister.

Moreover, he informed that at the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing Cheetahs into Kuno National Park, all police vehicles will be patrolling in the state with sirens on.

