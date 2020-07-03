Bhopal: Two Ex- CMs hit back at Scindia

Tigers are also found in circuses and are also made of papers, said former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday.

On Thursday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had stated that 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' (Tiger is still alive) and he repeated the statement during the 100 days of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrations held on Friday.

The two former chief minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh hit back on Scindia's statement and commented in their own style on Friday.

During visit to Salana, the ex-CM Nath said it is the tiger of circus is alive. "Some people claim to be tigers but I am no tiger, I am also not a paper tiger. People of state will decide who is what," he remarked. He added, "I am not Maharaj and also not Mama. I have never sold tea, I am just Kamal Nath".

He compared some of leaders to horses. "One horse is decorated and prepared for marriage procession and the other one is a derby horse, which is strong and win honour in the race," he added.

Other ex-CM Digvijaya Singh was not far behind. "Time is more powerful. Nobody knows after the formation of this cabinet, how many tigers will remain alive. Just keep watching," he said.

He shared his old memories. "When hunting was not restricted, I used to go hunting with late Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia. Indira brought Wildlife Conservation Act and after that I started capturing tigers in camera lenses," he remarked. This was his last tweet, "You know the nature of the tiger, only one remains in the jungle".

Digvijaya is free, has no work: Home min

State home minister Dr Narrotam Mishra said Digvijaya is a person without work. Now, he is doing politics through tweeter and newspaper. "He is totally free. If he will not do such politics, then what will he do?" he demanded to know.