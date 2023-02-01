Bhopal: Two day IPS officers conclave from February 4 and 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two day ‘IPS officers conclave 2023’ will be organised on February 4 and 5 at the end of this week, said the officials, here on Wednesday.

Recently the IAS meet concluded, the meet was organised in the state capital and the officers and their family members participated in the meet.

In the meet the police officers will be given the expert suggestions to use 5-G technology. The officials will be told about the hazards of using the technology. The officers will also be informed about the criminals who are expert in using the technology and how to control them.

IPS association president Vipin Maheshwari told Free Press that the two day meet has been organised by the association.

“Mainly three events are proposed, first the professional meet, it will be inaugurated by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The session will be addressed by the expert and he will be informing about the pros and cons of using 5-G technology. In the evening a cultural programme will be organised and a picnic visit is also scheduled”, said the officer.

The officers and their families will visit Kerwa Dam for a picnic.

