Bhopal: Twenty IPS officers due to retire in 2020

BHOPAL: Twenty IPS officers are due to retire in 2020. Border Security forces ADG Sanjeev Kumar Singh who is on deputation on Government of India and DIG Hosangabad RA Choube will retire on last day of February.

DG Selection KN Tiwari and officer IG crime against women Jabalpur RK Arusia will retire on March 31.

Director general special police establishment Lokayukta Bhopal Anil Kumar will retire on April 30.

ADG Central Industrial Security Forces New Delhi Alok Kumar Pateria who is on deputation will retire on May 31. IG of PRTS Indore RS Sikarwar will retire on the same day.

Chairman of the police housing corporation Dr SK Shrivastava will retire on June 30. DIG Khargone range MS Verma will also retire on the same day.

Commandant of 34th SAF Dhar Akhilesh Jha will retire on July 31st. Special DG Cyber Crime Bhopal and also the in-charge of the Special Investigation Team investigating the Honey Trap case, Rajendra Kumar will retire on August 31.

Director general of BSF New Delhi VK Johri will retire on September 30, he is on deputation to Government of India. Five IPS officers will be retire in September: Special DG police reforms Maithli Sharan Gupta. Special DG- PTRI-PHQ, Bhopal Mahan Bharat, IG of CID Bhopal IP Kulshereshtha and DIG AJK, PHQ, IP Arjaria.

IG of Shahdol range, SP Singh will retire on October 31 and DIG of Sagar range Deepak Verma will retire on the same day.

DIG Shahdol range Pritam Singh Uike will retire on November 30. IG of Sagar range SK Saxena will retire on Dec 31 2020.