Bhopal: True Grit; How Maimoona’s letters forced CM Chouhan to construct road

BHOPAL: Maimoona, demonstrated her grit and kept writing to the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to construct a road from her village to school.

Initial lack of response didn’t dampened Maimoona’s spirits. She kept writing letter a day to Chouhan. Eventually letters of a girl studying in a government school in a village near Narsinghpur forced the erstwhile government to take notice- and CM ordered construction of the road.

Inspiring stories of Maimoona and likes were narrated during release of the book Denial and Deprivation written by Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rehman.

Author of the book Abdur Rehman said that the book contains inspiring stories of grit demonstrated by common people under adverse circumstances.

“This book is not a work of fiction. It is based on true incidents and data taken from government agencies. I hope this book inspires people belonging to weaker and deprived section of society,” said Rehman during launch of the book.

Maimoona was present during the release function along with her parents. Retired DG MW Ansari, industrialist Nawab Raza and others were present.