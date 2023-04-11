Bhopal: Truck crushes vegetable vendor to death

Accident | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable vendor standing on roadside was crushed to death when speedy truck coming from rear rammed into the truck in front on Monday morning, said Entkheri police on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim is identified as vendor Ramkrishna Lodhi (27). On Monday morning, he was standing at roadside at Saini Square along with his handcart filled with the vegetables.

A truck was crossing the area at low speed but another speedy truck from the back hit it. The truck driver lost his balance and hit Lodhi. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during course of treatment. The police have registered the case against the driver and have started searching for him.

Read Also Mumbaikars unseasonal rain to burn hole in your pocket as prices of leafy vegetables set to rise by...