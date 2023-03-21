Bhopal: Trio’s papers comprised 70-80 % Qs that were to appear in exam

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of the third accused on Monday, Bhopal crime branch has nabbed all the people behind circulating MP Board Exam papers on Telegram. Senior crime branch officials said the third accused identified as Kamlesh, was arrested from Khandwa on Monday. The accused, a second year student at a private college in Khandwa, along with his two accomplices was circulating MP Board examination papers on messaging applications. The three accused during questioning told police that they had been circulating exam papers in order to make a fast buck.

Kamlesh used to earn merely Rs 700 by selling exam papers online, while the second accused nabbed from Rewa, made Rs 1.5 lakh by doing the same. Bhopal district cyber crime cell has blocked the groups formed by the trio on Telegram for circulating the examination papers, officials added. Officials further said that the accused told police that used to design question papers after going through the content of other groups on social media. To make it look like an MP board question paper, the accused would fraudulently paste the logo of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

These question papers used to comprise around 70 to 80 per cent questions that were to appear on the MP Board original question paper. To mislead police, the trio had obtained the mobile SIMs from Gujarat, sources in the Cyber crime cell told Free Press. The trio were operating as many as 12 Telegram groups; each handled four groups at a time, sources further added. Box-1: Amendments needed in IT act: DCP (Crime) Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amit Kumar said there is need to bring amendments in the Information Technology (IT) Act, to check circulation of misinformation, fake photos and videos.

