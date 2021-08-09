Bhopal: Tribals not given place in history they deserve, says anthropologist Prof Pandya

BHOPAL: We need museum, which is reflexive and mutually audible and visible to tribals. This will be in keeping with the spirit of 'new social contract' as proposed by UNESCO. This was stated by Professor Vishvajit Pandya from Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar.

Pandya made the statement during an online lecture on My Place on Monday. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, organised the lecture on International Indigenous People's Day at Google Meet and Facebook live.

The tribals of Andaman island were shown images of museum collection from the island as displayed nationally and internationally. “We have not given them the place they deserve in our history. Often, it is that indigenous tribal community really is without history,” he said.

Pandya is an anthropologist who has been working in Andaman and Nicobar islands. He completed M Phil from JNU in 1981 and obtained PhD degree from University of Chicago in 1987. He has published many research papers on tribes who live in Andaman and Nicobar region.