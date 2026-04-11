Bhopal Traffic Update: Traffic Diversion On Busy Jawahar Chowk–Bharat Mata Square Route Due To Metro Work

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic arrangements have been changed on one of the busiest routes in Bhopal due to ongoing metro construction work.

One-way route

The changes apply to the road between Jawahar Chowk and Bharat Mata Square (Depot area). Traffic police have introduced a diversion plan and changed part of the road into a one-way route to ensure smooth movement during construction.

According to traffic police, the one-way route from Hanuman Mandir towards Jawahar Chowk has been changed. However, vehicles coming from Jawahar Chowk towards Bharat Mata Square will continue to move normally without any change.

Vehicles going from Bharat Mata Square to Jawahar Chowk through Hanuman Mandir will now have to turn left at Hanuman Mandir and pass through the water tank area, Nageshwar Dham Temple and Atal Path to reach Jawahar Chowk.

Traffic police have appealed to people to follow the new routes and avoid unnecessary travel on this stretch, as the diverted roads may see heavier traffic.

Read Also HC Orders Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner To Clear Cricket Academy From Saket Nagar Park

Metro Timings Revised

Minor changes were made to the Metro train timetable. From Friday, April 3, Metro trains operated from 11 am to 4:30 pm. The decision was taken to speed up the remaining work on the signalling project.

Notably, since its inauguration, the Metro train had been running between Subash Nagar station and AIIMS, covering eight stations. Earlier, Metro services were operating from 12 noon to 7:30 pm.

Since the signalling system was not in place, only one metro train had been running across all eight stations, causing longer waiting times for passengers.

However, the situation was expected to improve soon as the signalling work had entered its final stage. Once the system became operational, two or more trains would run on both up and down tracks, reducing travel time and improving service frequency.