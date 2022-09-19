Bhopal: Toxicology labs demanded in medical colleges

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medicolegal experts have demanded full-fledged toxicology laboratories in medical colleges, which will help to diagnose the type of poison consumed.

They raised the demand at the 5th annual state conference of Medicolegal Experts Association of Madhya Pradesh (MLEAMP) that ended on Monday. The conference's theme was - Evolving trends and research in forensic medicine and medicolegal practice.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Dr Ajay Singh, insisted on undertaking more research in forensic medicine by involving more students.

Studies on clinical cases of medical negligence, from murder to accidental deaths, snakebites, insights into the psychological aspects of child abuse, suicidal trends of deaths showing women nearing their periods, the technology to harvest sperm from the dead, cases of hand sanitiser poisoning and other rare topics of medico-legal significance were discussed.

Dr Anisha Rosilyn Abraham and Dr Pooja Phulgirkar of AIIMS Bhopal have qualified for the zonal round to be held in November. The state divisional round of the first national quiz by Indian Society of Pediatric Nephrology was held online on September 17. In all, 120 teams participated.

Dr Harshitha S and Dr Anisha Rosilyn Abraham represented AIIMS Bhopal in the divisional round of the 16th IAP PG quiz. Six teams participated. The AIIMS team was runner-up.