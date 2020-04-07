Bhopal: Tough health workers taming the raging bull with all might

BHOPAL: The number of covid-19 patients has increased from 20 to 83 during the past three days in the state capital.

The doctors and health workers are sweating it out day and night to fight down the virus, risking their own lives.

Out of the 83 patients, 65 were admitted to Chirayu Medical College which has been identified only for treating COVID-19 cases.

A team comprising 150 doctors and paramedical staff are attending on the patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

A second team comprising 150 medical staff has been formed to take over from the first team.

The doctors and nurses are taking care of the patients as well as trying to cheer them up in this trying time.

They are pulling out all the stops to cure the patients, and to allay the fear of covid-19 from their mind, the health team members are sharing jokes with them.

They also assure the patients that they will soon get rid of the disease. The health workers who are away from their families are working with a missionary zeal.

They are sparing no effort to tame the raging bull, covid-19, which has snuffed out 70,000 lives and afflicted more than one and a half million people across the world.