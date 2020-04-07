Bhopal: Tough health workers taming the raging bull with all might

BHOPAL: The number of covid-19 patients has increased from 20 to 83 during the past three days in the state capital.
The doctors and health workers are sweating it out day and night to fight down the virus, risking their own lives.
Out of the 83 patients, 65 were admitted to Chirayu Medical College which has been identified only for treating COVID-19 cases.
A team comprising 150 doctors and paramedical staff are attending on the patients afflicted with the coronavirus.
A second team comprising 150 medical staff has been formed to take over from the first team.
The doctors and nurses are taking care of the patients as well as trying to cheer them up in this trying time.
They are pulling out all the stops to cure the patients, and to allay the fear of covid-19 from their mind, the health team members are sharing jokes with them.
They also assure the patients that they will soon get rid of the disease. The health workers who are away from their families are working with a missionary zeal.
They are sparing no effort to tame the raging bull, covid-19, which has snuffed out 70,000 lives and afflicted more than one and a half million people across the world.
Spending time playing indoor games
The youngest covid-19 patient in the state capital is seven-year-old Mohd Sadiq. The medical team is treating the child as if he was their own. He has been given various items of indoor games, like carom board, Ludo and chess to spend time and remain happy.
Motivational classes are also being held for these patients. Most of the patients are on way to recovery, because their fever and cough have been controlled.
The patients have been asked to do gurgle, given warm water to drink and nutritious food. The patients believe that they will soon be cured.
Covid-19 protocol
Protocol is followed in regard to covid-19. All the items that corona-afflicted patients bring with them are destroyed. The bio-medical waste of these patients is also carefully destroyed, so that the virus does not spread to anyone.
Much care is taken to destroy the waste of the fruits given to the patients. The items used by the corona patients are packed in a polythene bag, and after that, it is put in a big packet. Before being disposed of, those items are kept in different boxes.
Salute to health workers: Goenka
CMD of Charayu Medical College, Dr Ajay Goenka, has been continuously monitoring the treatment of corona patients.
He saluted the health workers, doctors, nurses and ward boys for working tirelessly.
These people are trying to fight down the disease with all might, and it will be defeated, Dr Goenka said, adding that, all patients will soon be cured.