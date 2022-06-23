Bhopal: “Touch feet of those infuriated and bring them along, we will win these elections on the strength of our organization”, Kamal Nath on civic polls

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath | File Photo

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The urban body elections being held in Madhya Pradesh are seen as the semi-finals of the 2023 assembly elections. This is the reason why Congress and BJP have put their full strength into these elections.

MPCC President Kamal Nath claimed that the the party would win these elections on the strength of the organization.

He bluntly said that “No candidate should think that he/she is very powerful in himself. Keep in mind that no matter how powerful you are, you need everyone's support”. He added further, “Even those who did not get tickets are prominent people from your ward; they have also raised the Congress flag and worked hard for the party. I feel sorry for them that they did not get the chance. There should be no dearth of respect in their honour. You persuade them and if needed, touch their feet and bring them with you”.

On Wednesday Kamal Nath was addressing the meeting of the Mayor and Councilor candidates of Bhopal Municipal Corporation at his bungalow after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended.

Former CM Digvijay Singh, former PCC chief Suresh Pachauri, MLA Arif Masood, former minister Rajkumar Patel, district president Kailash Mishra were present in the meeting. In the meeting, there was a discussion regarding the unity of the organization and the strategy of the party in the civic elections.