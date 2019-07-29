Bhopal: Torrential rains add 100 days of water in Upper Lake

BHOPAL: With 3.30ft rise of water level in Upper Lake, the torrential rain 24 hours added water in Upper Lake for supply of 100 days in Bhopal. Bhopal recorded 120mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is highest rain fall in Bhopal of current rainy season.

Earlier, on July 3, it was 118mm and on July 5, it was 85mm rainfall. So far Bhopal recorded 497mm rainfall which is 6.6mm more than normal.

Civil Engineer (water supply) AR Puar said, “Rise of 3.20ft water in Upper Lake has added water supply for 95days to 100 days. Just because of heavy rain in Sehore district has led to swelling in Kolans River which feeds water to Upper Lake of Bhopal.”

Earlier, it was 1652.20ft and now it was 1655.50ft. So there is rise of 3.35ft. Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1668ft and then gates of Bhadbhada Dam are opened to release excess water to Kaliasot River through Sarvadharm colony(Kolar).

According to meteorology department, low pressure areas are over Odisha and Jharkhand and it is precipitating in form of rain in Madhya Pradesh.

Flooding of low lying areas, trees uprooted: Besides, flood like situation was witnessed in areas of Safia College where Mayor Alok Sharma had staged a sit-in last year in rainy season in protest against encroachment. This year, situation is same. In the walled city, rainy water flooded the roads.

Besides, Narela Sankari and many colonies like Aman Colony of Karond, Ganga Nagar, Vajpayee Nagar, Under bridges (Subhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar). In last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 120mm rain. Many colonies were inundated with rainy water.

In basements where shops are run, the shop keepers remained busy in siphoning off rainy water on Sunday. In addition to flood like situation, tree fell down in various places disrupting power supply—Chowk Bazar, Shahjahanbad, Imami Gate, Karond, Danish Nagar, Shankaracharya Nagar, Vajpayee Nagar.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams were pressed into job to drain the rainy water and remove the trees from roads.