Bhopal Tops Legacy Waste Burden As 73 Lakh Tonnes Persist Across MP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The disposal of legacy waste, old accumulated garbage dumped over the years, remains incomplete in 35 urban local bodies across Madhya Pradesh, despite the previous deadline of January 2026 having passed.

The biggest challenge lies in Bhopal's Aadampur landfill, where nearly 7.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is piled up. Although bio-mining and disposal operations have begun, only about 95,000 tonnes have been processed so far.

According to the Urban Administration Department (UAD), legacy waste clearance work is currently being carried out in 109 urban bodies. While 74 have reported completion of the exercise, the remaining 35 are still struggling to clear decades-old waste deposits.

Official data shows that in three ULBs of Gwalior, there was over 14.74 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, out of which around 53,000 tonnes now remain.

Similarly, nearly 96,000 tonnes in two ULBs of Guna and 95,000 tonnes of legacy waste in two ULBs of Ashoknagar remain to be removed.

Top 5 districts with highest pending waste in landfills

Districts

Total waste (Lakh tons)

Pending waste

Guna

Ashoknagar

Gwalior

Burhanpur

Ratlam

Seoni

1.92

1.90

14.74

1.97

3.17

1.85

0.96

0.95

0.53

0.31

0.22

0.14

688 acres reclaimed, but waste mountains still occupy 200 Acres

Department records show that approximately 73 lakh tonnes of legacy waste had accumulated across 173 landfill sites in the state, spread over nearly 888 acres of land.

Efforts to clear these sites have resulted in the reclamation of around 688 acres, but waste heaps continue to occupy nearly 200 acres.

Quote

Legacy waste disposal work is underway in 109 urban bodies across the state. Deficiencies have been identified and contractors have been directed to complete the work within the prescribed timeline. The state's pending legacy waste disposal will be completed by December."

Shishir Gemawat

Swachh Bharat Mission MD, Additional Commissioner, UAD