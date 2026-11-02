Bhopal To Get 150 Electric Garbage Collection And Road-Sweeping Vehicles, BMC Targets ₹4 Crore Annual Savings By 2027 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce around 150 electric vehicles for waste collection and road-cleaning operations after Diwali, marking its first major shift towards an electric garbage collection fleet in the state capital.

The corporation aims to convert its entire fleet of garbage collection vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2027, with annual savings estimated at Rs 3-4 crore.

The corporation expects to receive 120 new electric garbage collection vehicles by December. In addition, 20 electric road-sweeping machines, comprising 10 small and 10 large units, are planned for deployment across the city. Four machines have already arrived in Bhopal for trial runs.

According to BMC's transport cell, the operational cost is estimated at around Re 1 per kilometre, significantly lower than that of diesel and CNG vehicles. Each vehicle is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

The manufacturer will provide a six-year battery warranty and a three-year motor warranty, while the responsibility for charging will also rest with the supplying company.

Existing fleet has 450 vehicles

At present, door-to-door waste collection across BMC's 85 wards is managed through a fleet of 450 vehicles, including 250 CNG-powered and 200 diesel-powered vehicles.

The corporation had earlier shifted from diesel to CNG vehicles to reduce fuel and maintenance expenses. It is now moving towards electric mobility to further bring down operational costs amid rising fuel prices.

Rs 3-4 crore annual savings expected

BMC's transport cell estimates that converting the garbage collection fleet to electric vehicles could save the corporation nearly Rs 3-4 crore annually.

The transformation is targeted for completion by December 2027, after which the civic body's waste collection operations are expected to rely entirely on electric vehicles.

Official statement

Speaking with Free Press, BMC transport officer Vijay Goyal said the new garbage collection vehicles will be capable of covering approximately 150 km on a single charge, allowing them to operate for two to three days before requiring recharging.