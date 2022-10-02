Bhopal: Tiger found dead in Pench river 

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead in a river flowing through Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara district on Saturday. Forest officers said that the body of the tiger was two to three days old. Prima facie, it looks like the tiger died due to electrocution.

Sources said that local fishermen spotted the carcass floating in Pench river and informed forest officials of the area. They immediately rushed to the spot and took possession of the tiger carcass.

Pench Tiger Reserve SDO BP Tiwari told Free Press that the carcass was two to three days old and one of the paws was missing. Hence, the possibility of poaching has not been ruled out. He also expressed apprehension that local farmers electrify the fences to protect crops from wild animals. This angle is also being investigated in the case.

To investigate the poaching angle, a Special Task Force (STF) team was called to assist in the investigation. Senior forest officers are keeping a close watch on the investigation to know the actual reason behind tiger’s death.