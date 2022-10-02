e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tiger found dead in Pench river 

Bhopal: Tiger found dead in Pench river 

Sources said that local fishermen spotted the carcass floating in Pench river and informed forest officials of the area. They immediately rushed to the spot and took possession of the tiger carcass.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead in a river flowing through  Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara district on Saturday.  Forest officers said that the body of the tiger was two to three days old. Prima facie, it looks like the tiger died due to electrocution.

Sources said that local fishermen spotted the carcass floating in Pench river and informed forest officials of the area. They immediately rushed to the spot and took possession of the tiger carcass.  

Pench Tiger Reserve SDO BP Tiwari told Free Press that the carcass was two to three days old and one of the paws was missing. Hence, the possibility of poaching has not been ruled out. He also expressed apprehension that local farmers electrify the fences to protect crops from wild animals. This angle is also being investigated in the case. 

To investigate the poaching angle, a Special Task Force (STF) team was called to assist in the investigation.  Senior forest officers are keeping a close watch on the investigation to know the actual reason behind tiger’s death.  

Read Also
On Camera: Rare black panther spotted in MP's Pench Tiger Reserve after 2 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Tiger found dead in Pench river 

Bhopal: Tiger found dead in Pench river 

Bhopal: CM to launch de-addiction campaign today

Bhopal: CM to launch de-addiction campaign today

Bhopal: Lawyers abstain from work to protest against lathi charge

Bhopal: Lawyers abstain from work to protest against lathi charge

Bhopal: Monsoon activities slow down; Hot, humid & cloudy, no change in weather till Oct 4

Bhopal: Monsoon activities slow down; Hot, humid & cloudy, no change in weather till Oct 4

36th National Games 2022; MP athletes win medals, set record

36th National Games 2022; MP athletes win medals, set record