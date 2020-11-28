Bhopal: Three of a family crushed with tractor over a land dispute

Bhopal/Seoni Malwa: Three members of a family were crushed to death by a tractor in Ayapa village over a land dispute on Saturday morning. Four men accused of the murders went to the police station straight away and willingly surrendered themselves.

Rajendra Singh Yaduvanshi (37), his 11-year-old son, Ayush, and his 32-year-old brother, Kunvar Singh Yaduvanshi, were killed.

Superintendent of police Santosh Gaur told the media that both groups had an old grudge against one another which had led to the murder. The dispute had aggravated on Saturday morning, he said.

After running a tractor over all three members of the family, prime accused Anvar walked up to the police station in the company of three others and confessed his crime.

The police said that Anvar first found one of the brothers watering his farmland. He thrashed him with lathis and pipes and turned him unconscious. They knocked down Kunvar Singh, too, who had rushed to the rescue of his brother. They tied both the brothers with a rope and pulled them towards their house in an unconscious state using a tractor. They thrashed both of them in front of their house and broke their legs. The men did not spare even the 11-year-old the son of Rajendra who arrived at the scene. They walloped him and tied him by the side of his father and uncle. They threw all three of them on the road in an unconscious state.

Anvar then ran over a tractor over them right in front of Rajendra’s mother, Kamala Bai Yaduvanshi.

A team of police led by the sub-divisional officer of police reached the site. They have begun a probe into the matter.

Station in charge of Seoni Malwa police station, told Free Press that their mother, Kamala Bai, has filed a complaint against the whole family of the accused. She told Free Press that they had complained about the accused earlier at the police station but to no avail. She said had the police looked into the matter earlier, these deaths could have been prevented.

The police have registered a case against Anvar Singh, 26, Jugal Kishore Singh, 35, and his wife Kamala Bai, Anirudhh Singh, 27, Sher Singh, 40, and his wife Bhuri Bai, Ram Singh, 60, and his wife Girija Bai and sons of Jugal and Sher Singh.