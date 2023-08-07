 Bhopal: Three Held For Stabbing Married Woman To Death In Chhola
HomeBhopalBhopal: Three Held For Stabbing Married Woman To Death In Chhola

Bhopal: Three Held For Stabbing Married Woman To Death In Chhola

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police station staff on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with murder of a married woman who was stabbed to death at her house in Chhola at about 12 noon on Saturday, police said. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said key accused Ram Niwas (32), along with his wife Shalini made a plan to kill Preeti Sharma (29) on Saturday.

An autorickshaw driver was also an accomplice, said police. Ram Niwas told police that he had hacked Preeti to death as he was her former lover. He had been forcing Preeti to maintain contact with him and have an extra-marital affair, which Preeti turned down. Preeti, according to Niwas, had threatened him to reveal his activities to his wife Shalini. Niwas then concocted the plan along with his wife to kill Preeti and involved his friend, an autorickshaw driver. On Saturday noon, Preeti was inside house along with her one-and-a-half-year-old kid. The trio went inside.

Upon finding Preeti, Ram Niwas and his wife Shalini flashed their knives and stabbed Preeti 25 to 30 times, after which she bled profusely and died. The police, on learning about the incident, swung into action and sifted through the CCTV footages. The accused were traced and arrested on Sunday.

