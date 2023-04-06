 Bhopal: Three from Madhya Pradesh appointed expert members of National Tiger Conservation Authority
Bhopal: Three from Madhya Pradesh appointed expert members of National Tiger Conservation Authority

In an interaction with Free Press, Madhu Verma expressed the need to promote tiger conservation by adopting better practices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Madhu Verma, chief economist, World Resources Institute, New Delhi, has been appointed as expert member of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). She belongs to Madhya Pradesh. Two other persons from Madhya Pradesh who have been made expert members are Roop Narayan Mandwe (consultant pathologist, Jabalpur), Dr HS Negi (former APCCF, wildlife).

In an interaction with Free Press, Madhu Verma expressed the need to promote tiger conservation by adopting better practices. She laid stress on good prey base, water resource management and grassland inside the tiger reserves to avoid man-animal conflict.

She said more tiger corridors were needed. When asked how poaching threat could be handled, she said more funds should be allocated for patrolling.

Moreover, she cited the need to engage people in protecting tiger habitats.

The other expert member of NTCA include SS Srivastava, former PCCG (Odisha), Rahul Bhatnagar (former field director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan), Ravi Singh (secretary general WWF India-New Delhi), Dr Pradeep K Malik (former senior professor, Wildlife Institute of India Dehradun-Uttrakhand), W Longvah (former IGF-NTCA).

article-image
