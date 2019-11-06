Bhopal: Threat to Vijaypur Janpad Panchayat CEO; Minister jumps to nephew’s defence, says officer provoked him

BHOPAL: Animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav has come to defence his nephew’s defence who had allegedly abused and threatened Janpad Panchayat CEO over phone.

“My nephew Sanjay Singh Yadav is the All India Youth Congress secretary and never behaves in such manner. From what I’ve heard from the audio clip of the telephonic conversation, it was the concerned official’s language which provoked my nephew. I’m monitoring from my end the complaint submitted by the official to police,” said the minister here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the youth Congress leader Sanjay Singh Yadav and his supporter had allegedly threatened a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vijaypur Janpad Panchayat over phone.

The incident occurred in Gwalior-Chambal region. The minister’s nephew Sanjay Singh during telephonic conversation with CEO Joshua Peter allegedly threatened the officer to beat him with shoes. Sanjay Singh abused the officer for delay in construction of check dam in Benipura village of Sheopur district.

The matter didn’t end there, as another man Ankit Mudgal (allegedly a close aide of minister’s nephew) rang the CEO twice and abused him over phone, besides telling the official that akin to previous CEOs and engineers who too were beaten with shoes, the present CEO too won’t be spared.

The CEO Peter, who hails from Scheduled Tribe category has filed a complaint with local police in Sheopur district against the Sanjay Yadav and his supporter Mudgal. In the complaint, the official said he feel unsafe after Tuesday’s incident. However, no case has yet been registered in the matter by the police in Sheopur district.