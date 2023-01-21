e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Thieves break into house in Koh-e-fiza, decamp with Rs 1.25 Lakh in cash

Bhopal: Thieves break into house in Koh-e-fiza, decamp with Rs 1.25 Lakh in cash

The police added that the owner of the house was out of station, when the theft took place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men broke into a house in the BDA colony of Koh-e-fiza on Thursday and made off with Rs 1.25 lakh, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the owner of the house was out of station, when the theft took place.

Koh-e-fiza police station incharge, Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, Ajay Pawar, is an employee in a private firm. Pawar stays at BDA colony of Koh-e-fiza and had gone out of the city owing to some work on Wednesday. When he returned on Friday afternoon, he found the lock of the main door broken.

On entering the house, he found the entire house ransacked and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash missing from his almirah. Pawar approached Koh-e-fiza police immediately.

The CCTV footages are being scanned to nab the accused involved in the theft.

Read Also
Bhopal: 19-yr-old’s agri start-up provides free drone spray services to farmers
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes in Pithampur on Monday

Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes in Pithampur on Monday

Bhopal: Thieves break into house in Koh-e-fiza, decamp with Rs 1.25 Lakh in cash

Bhopal: Thieves break into house in Koh-e-fiza, decamp with Rs 1.25 Lakh in cash

Bhopal: Woman harassed over dowry demands, molested by father-in-law in Kolar

Bhopal: Woman harassed over dowry demands, molested by father-in-law in Kolar

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final