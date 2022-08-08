Bhopal: Tenants look for legal advice amid ED fear in National Herald case

Commercial establishments on the plot allotted to National Herald in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apprehensive of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealing properties of National Herald in Bhopal, the tenants living on the land have started legal consultations. They fear that they would have to move the court in future. A residential apartment, a shopping mall, an electronic gadgets retail chain outlet and several other business establishments are running on National Herald land in Press Complex, MP Nagar.

Tenants' apprehension stems from the ED's action five days back in sealing the National Herald office in Delhi.

MP urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh's statement on Friday that the government would probe violation of rules in transfer of land from National Herald to other people has only added to their worries.

The minister also said that if the land was being used for commercial purposes then the properties could be sealed. Manager of Vishal Mega Mart's MP Nagar unit, Aaradhna Singh said. "As far as we know, this building is named in the summons sent by ED. It is possible that some action may be taken here. But we have got this place on rent on a revenue sharing model and also pay taxes. We will certainly go for legal recourse if we are forced to leave this building before our contract of 25 years ends."

Several other tenants too said if they were forced to leave the place they would have no option left but to move the court.

Manager of LN Malviya Infra Projects Dharmesh Kumar said, "We do not own this office. We pay rent. Whatever the other tenants are planning to do, we will follow. But, the case has been going on for a long period. And it seems it’s all politics."