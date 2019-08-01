Bhopal: Temples on govt land to get patta, govt to table bill

BHOPAL: Congress government in state will table bill in the House to provide land lease to temples constructed on government land.

“Temples constructed on the government land will be given land lease paper (patta),” announced public relation minister PC Sharma while addressing religious seers and pujaris in a meet here on Wednesday.

The government will bring the bill in the Assembly to provide the patta for the temples, he added.

Earlier, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the minister welcomed the seers and pujaris showering flowers on them. Sharma claimed that Congress government was trying to save the culture and tradition of mutts and temples.

The minister said that he would meet the Chief Minister to talk over nomination of sadhus and saints in Narmada Trust. He assured that the government would accept all demands of the saints and pujaris.