Bhopal: Teenager sodomizes 8-year-old boy, sent to juvenile home

BHOPAL: An 8-year-old boy was sexually exploited by a teenager in Baghsewania. The 16-year-accused dragged the boy to an isolated place near Anganbadi at Baghsewania and allegedly sodomised him.

An anganbadi teacher caught the accused red-handed. She took a picture of the teenager accused and forwarded it to the child-line. The incident occurred on Friday and a case was registered with the police on Sunday.

Police said the victim was heading towards anganwadi when the accused, who resides near Ghasidas temple met him. He forcibly took the boy to a water tank near Anganwadi and sexually exploited him. However, a teacher found the accused red-handed and shouted at him. The teacher also clicked a photograph of the accused and forwarded the matter to child-line.

The child-line members went to victim’s house on the day but the family members were not there.

They were contacted on Sunday and then a case was registered with the Baghsewania police. Child line director Archana Sahay said the victim has been counselled by a team. The accused has been sent to a juvenile home.