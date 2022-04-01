Bhopal: Techie hangs self, boyfriend held for abetment to suicide

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have arrested a 26-year-old man for abetment to suicide of a woman IT professional who had hanged herself to death on Thursday.

TI Alok Shrivastav said that the accused, Ruchir, was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody. The 26-year-old woman, Richa Shukla, was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Hinotiya area of the state capital on Thursday. The woman, a IT professional, had left behind her two diaries that contained her daily journals, said Shrivastav.

Ruchir, who also resided in the neighbourhood, was arrested hours after the woman took the extreme step.

Richa, in her diary had mentioned that she was in a relationship with Ruchir for four years and he had promised to marry her this year. However, recently the man broke his promise and severed relationship with her, read the note in the woman’s diary. The woman could not take the rejection and was unable to face the family and friends as they were aware of their relationship and so she decided to take the extreme step, she further wrote. Both Richa and Ruchir are based out of Hoshangabad. Richa, an IT professional, worked with Tech Mahindra, Kolkata. She had rented out a flat in Bhopal and was working from home, said the TI. Ruchir works with a marketing company here, he added.

The officer said that the woman’s handwriting was not legible and so they had sought help from Richa’s family to understand the content of the diary, which took at least 12 hours. Only after that the police were able to identify the accused and nab him, he added.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:17 PM IST