Bhopal: Tax on liquor increased from 5 % to 10 %

BHOPAL: State government has increased the tax on liquor from 5 per cent to 10 per cent. This will help government in receiving additional revenue of Rs. 250 crore in the year, said the commercial tax minister Brijendra Singh Rathore, while talking to media, here on Sunday.

The minister also shared the report of department with the media and claimed “Its too early to claim all is well, but yes in coming four years we will going to prove it.”

He claimed that the department had targeted to earn Rs. 13,000 crore from excise in 2019-20, which will be the Rs 5,000 crore more than target of 2019-20.

He added that amount earned from excise will be spent for public welfare policies, like increase in old age, widow and many other pensions.

He said that in order to prevent illegal liquor activities in forest areas and tourist destinations with less population, the license fees for the Resort Bar (FL-3) has been reduced. As a result, 13 new proposals for opening resort bars in Bandhavgarh, Kanha and other forest areas have been received by the state government.

He informed that under the registration and stamp, revenue of Rs. 5304.77 crore in the year 2018-19 and Rs. 3921.69 crore in the year 2019-20 has been collected till date.

This collection is 10.20 and 13 percent more in comparison to the previous years respectively. He further said that stamp charge rate on documents of property division in families has been reduced to 0.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

Keeping in view the women empowerment, the stamp charge has been fixed as lump sum Rs. 1100 in place of 5.9 percent in urban area and 2.9 percent in rural area to make women co-owner of the property.

He added that the state government has reduced the prevalent market value guideline place wise rates by 20 per cent and implemented it from July 01, 2019 in the entire state. This has helped people to realise their dreams and boosted real estate sector.

62,932 cases against excise contractors; 61,511 cases against others: The minister informed that in the year 2019-20, till date action has been ensured by registering 62,932 cases for irregularities by the excise contractors and 61,511 cases against people for manufacturing illegal liquor, transport, storage and its sale. During this whole year, 432 vehicles used in transporting illegal liquor have been seized. Also illegal liquor in large quantity being supplied from Haryana and Punjab states has been confiscated.

Loss compensation claim of Rs. 3008.98 pending before Union government: Minister Rathore has informed that the loss compensation claim of Madhya Pradesh of Rs. 3008.98 is pending before the Government of India. He further mentioned that the state government has presented the firm stand in every meeting of the GST council. The Union Finance Minister was urged in the recent meeting specially to release the pending loss compensation claim.