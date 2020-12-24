Bhopal: Tansen Samman-2020 to be conferred on Santoor player Pt Vyas

BHOPAL: Santoor player Pt. Satish Vyas will be honoured with Tansen Samman- 2020 for Hindustani classical music. Madhya Pradesh government will confer the award on Pt. Vyas at Tansen Sangeet Samaroh, to be held in Gwalior on December 26. The Tansen Samman including the cash component of Rs 2 lakh. Padma Shri Vyas who hails from Chembur is the son of the Indian classical singer C. R. Vyas. From 1978 he studied santoor with Shivkumar Sharma. He has performed all over the world at prestigious venues. Most recently, he performed at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada in 2019 for the Raag-Mala Music Society of Toronto. Besides Abhinav Kala Parishad, Bhopal has been selected for ‘Raja Mansingh Tomar Samman’. The Parishad, founded by tabla player Suresh Tanted, has been working in the field of culture for 52 years.

Classical singer Shobha Chaudhary, Kalpana Jhokarkar and Pt. Balvant Puranik were in jury panel of Tansen Samman while film and TV actor Rajeev Verma , Abhishek Nigam and Rasbihari Sharan were in jury panel of Mansingh Tomar Samman’ respectively.