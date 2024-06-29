Bhopal: Tackling Cyber Frauds To Become Easier With New MNP Rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new mobile number portability (MNP) rules will become effective nationwide from July 1. Ahead of amended laws becoming operational, Free Press took stock of stance with city’s cyber cell officials. The people applying for getting their SIM card ported to another telecom operator will now have to wait for a seven days to obtain the unique porting codes under new rule. Senior cyber cell officials said new rules would help to tackle cyber crime.

Cyber cell ACP Sujeet Tiwari said new law would effectively tackle SIM swap frauds wherein crooks fraudulently obtain a new SIM card for a victim's number to intercept calls and messages, often leading to data and financial theft. According to district cyber crime cell, 478 cyber frauds committed in the city last year saw the involvement of either fake SIM cards or cloned/swapped SIM cards. ACP Tiwari said every time cyber fraud gang is busted, a huge quantity of used SIM cards is seized from their possession.

Bid to stop unauthorised porting attempts

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel told Free Press that by enforcing new MNP rules, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India aimed to thwart all the unauthorised porting attempts made by the cyber crooks to misuse someone’s phone number and data.