Bhopal: Swimming team announced for state championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal team has been announced for the 50th Madhya Pradesh State Swimming Championship to be held in Indore from June 1-4. The secretary of Bhopal Swimming Association Ramkumar Khilrani said that the championship would be held in four groups.

The state’s team will be selected on the basis of their performance for the Sub Junior National Championship in Rajkot and Junior National Championship to be held in Bhubaneswar.

In all, 36 boys and 34 girls will take part in the Championship.

Pramita Manware and Farhan Ahmed Mansoori will accompany them as manager and coach respectively, making it a 72-member delegation.

The selected swimmers are:

1. Sanidhya Chouksey (Captain)

2. Siddharth Kak

3. Divyansh Singh

4. Animesh Bhardwaj

5. Anvesh Singh

6. Pranshul Shakya

7. Abhinav Singh Chaturvedi

8. Jajvalya Narad

9. Kushagra Mehra

10. Altmashuddin

11. Aditya Mishra

12. Akshat Gwale

13. Aryan S Ganesh

14. Tanay Telang

15. Kavyansh Shri Rao

16. Eminent Danwani

17. Vansh Sharma

18. Divyansh Shakya

19. Kushagra Mehra

20. Veer Doshi

21. Partha Singh Chauhan

22. Vyom Khanna

23. Apoorva Pare

24 . Ishaan Dongre

25. Sudhanshu Sharma

26. Vijay Patel

27. Vishal Makoria

28. Chirag Santani

29. Vikrant Kak

30. Deval Sharma

31. Arth Jain

32. Vedant Singh Chauhan

33. Reyansh Singh

34. Vihaan Johar

35. Arjun Rai

36. Bhavesh Batham

37. Shirish Mohapatra

38. Vedant Pawar

39. Vidhi Jaiswal

40. Dwivija Singh Kushwaha

41. Arahmana Tanveer

42. Arya Namdev

43. Vidhi Bonde

44. Mehak Manware

45. Khushi Varshney

46. Manya Rajput

47. Arya Johri

48. Manha Tyagi

49. Durvisha Pawar

50. Prachi Joshi

51. Avani Khanduri

52. Ananya S Ganesh

53. Kritisha Danwani

54. Navya Singh

55. Anushka Yadav

56. Aditi Tripathi

57. Nazia Azam

58. Arshika Kak

59. Niharika Singh

60. Yashvika Merotha

61. Vani Jain

62. Dishika Batham

63. Harshika Batham

64. Himanshi

65. Ishita Gupta

66. Ishita Parihar

67. Kunjal Pawar

68. Arna Murumkar

69. Ananya Jain

70. Ninad Jain

