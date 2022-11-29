Bhopal: Suspense over Chief Secretary appointment continues, Bains retiring today

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains is retiring on Wednesday, but suspense over who will be the new chief secretary continues.

There were speculations about the extension of Bains on Tuesday. It is not yet clear whether Bains will get extension or a new chief secretary will be appointed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Delhi to campaign for the party for the Delhi civic polls.

Therefore, speculations about Bains’s extension deepened after Chouhan returned from Delhi.

Anurag Jain, who is in Delhi, is coming to Bhopal in January to assess the “Gaati Shakti Scheme” of the Central Government.

There are speculations that Jain may become the chief secretary. Against this backdrop, the chances of Bains getting extension look bright. The name of additional chief secretary (health) Mohd Suleman is also doing the rounds for the top job in bureaucracy.

Nevertheless, it is the Chief Minister who will take a decision on the issue, but he has yet to give any indication about it.

