Bhopal: Suspect dengue death; SDMs, tehsildars swing into action, take stock of disease status

BHOPAL: Death of EOW inspector Sima Patel due to suspected dengue has brought the SDMs and tehsildars on toes. For the first time these administrative officials were seen taking stock of the vector-born disease spread in state capital on Tuesday.

Previously, joint teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), malaria and health department were conducting survey and taking steps like fogging and spraying chemicals in residential colonies to check spread of the diseases.

Claiming that there has been no dengue death in the city so far, the health department seemed to be quite assured that things were under control. However, death of EOW inspector suspectedly due to dengue has brought the entire team on toes once again in the state capital.

CMHO Dr Suresh Deharia said, “Today, team of SDMs and Tehsildars too also joined us in taking the stock of the dengue and malaria cases in various colonies in the state capital. We have to a large extent controlled dengue and malaria spread. Around 725 dengue positive cases were reported in city, however, there has been no dengue death reported so far.”

More stress is being given on fogging and spraying chemicals in residential areas and all susceptible places.

The teams are concentrating on colonies like Char Imli, 45 Bungalows, 74 Bungalows, Saket Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Kolar, colonies along Hoshangabad Road as cases of dengue larva presence was reported in good number from these areas. Over 725 dengue positive cases have been reported so far in the city. Similarly, focus has also been given on colonies developed on outskirts as they generally remain neglected.