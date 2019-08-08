Bhopal, surrounding districts likely to witness heavy rains

BHOPAL: The rains continuted to lash the city along with other parts of the state, on Wednesday. Heavy rains were witnessed in surrounding districts Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Rajgarh on the day.

As a result roads in prime areas and suburbs of Bhopal witnessed water logging. Silwani, Panchmarhi, Multai, Suwasara, Biora, Neemuch, Udaypura, Katangi, Bicchiya, Garoth, Ambah and Bareilly received more than 6 centimeter (CM) rainfall.

The rain arrived in the morning and the showers continued till next two hours. After that the sky went clear and the downpour resumed in the evening.

Though it did not rain for the whole day, chilling winds led to a drop in normal temperaure by considerable degrees.Panchmarhi witnessed the heaviest rainfall while Satna received lowest, followed by Rewa.

Bhopal had its temperature hovering between 25.8 and 24.4 degrees for the whole day. The weathermen suggest heavy downpour and drop in normal temperature also on the next day.

Bhopal and surrounding districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall coupled with winds on Thursday