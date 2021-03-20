Bhopal: Suresh Soni exits as RSS Sarkaryavahak

BHOPAL: Suresh Soni is no more the Sarkaryavahak of the RSS. He took the decision at a meeting of the RSS. Soni was considered as the most powerful leader in the RSS . Nevertheless, after the appointment of Mohan Bhagwat as RSS head, Soni's position began to weaken.

Soni's influence in the Sangh wore off after his name figured in Vyapam scam. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former RS member Prabhat Jha, Education Minister Mohon Yadav, former minister Laxmikant Sharma and many others are close to Soni. At the meeting, Ashok Agarwal has been made Khhetra Karyavah. Hemant Muktibodh has been appointed as Sah-Khhetra Karyavah and Ashok Porwal as Sah-Khhetra Pracharak. Swapnil Kulkarni has been appointed as Madhya Bharat Prant Pracharak and Vimal Gupta as Sah Prant Pracharak.