Bhopal: Supplementary budget of Rs 19,071 crore tabled in state assembly

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Second supplementary budget of Rs 19071 crore of the state government for the current financial year was tabled in state Assembly on the second day of winter session by the finance minister Jadish Devda on Tuesday.

The discussion on the budget will take place on Wednesday. The state government has brought the budget to meet the expenditure of the development works done in the state.

Home minister Narottam Mishra has promised the home guards that they will get lunch allowances and also funds will be allocated for the transportation. The home department has proposed the amount of Rs 50 lakh for the cause. Rs 100 crore have been demanded for the construction of the police staff houses, for the welfare of the schedule caste and schedule tribe personnel. Rs 16 crore were demanded to meet the expenses for upgradation of the computers and new equipment for the revenue department offices situated at district level.

Under the Uday Yojana, the electricity companies are facing loss. To compensate for the loss, the amount of Rs 1100 crore has been demanded.

Under the farmers welfare and agriculture development, the department has raised the demand of Rs 1,000 crore. To run Sambal Yojana, the labour department has raised the demand of Rs 100 crore. As per 15th finance commission recommendations, the health department needs Rs 922.79 crore financial assistance.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:35 AM IST