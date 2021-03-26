Bhopal: Sunday lockdown now enforced in 12 cities

BHOPAL: To curb the infection cycle, the government on Friday extended Sunday lockdown to five more cities in the State taking the total to 12. Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Sausar (Chhindwara) will remain under lockdown on Sundays. Sunday lockdown is already in force in seven cities -Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone and Ratlam. The lockdown in 12 cities will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and end at 6 am on Monday.

Gradually more and more cities are being brought under Sunday lockdown in view of an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. While major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior are reporting new highs, smaller towns too are contributing to the Covid-19 tally. In February, the active cases stood at 1000 in the state, however, the figure now has climbed to 12,000. Madhya Pradesh had reported 22,812, the highest count of active cases on September 23,2020. The infection is fast spreading as its doubling time has been drastically reduced, which is a matter of concern. The main object behind imposing Sunday lockdown is to restrict public movement at weekends with families and friends. All picnic spots and outdoors entertainment zones will remain closed on the day. Non-essential social gatherings like pool-parties, night parties and celebrations, too will be prohibited during the Sunday lockdown.