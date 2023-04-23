Bhopal: Summer camp at Van Vihar sees poor students’ turnout

Students taking a pledge at a summer camp organised at Van Vihar in Bhopal on Saturday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The summer camp being organised by Van Vihar for school students is receiving lukewarm response as children are still busy attending classes. The worried Van Vihar officials are now looking for ways to attract the students to the camp. They, however, are hopeful that the turnout will increase when the school for the Summer vacations.

Nearly 19 students from class 6-7 had turned up for the first camp organised on April 15, however, the number of students dropped to eight in the second camp held on April 22.

‘The schools are operational and students are attending classes , this may be the possible reason for the lower turnout at the two summer camps. We are hopeful that our summer camp will receive good response when the schools close for summer vacations and the children are free,” said an officer of the National Park.

In the camp, the students are informed about the Van Vihar through film and also oral and written information. Even a drawing workshop is organised for students. Along with this, they are also taught about the importance of the environment, jungle, the problems of wild animals, the ill effect of polythene on the environment etc.

Through the medium of cartoon film, the kids are being informed why the Lion is called the king of the jungle and why it is required to maintain the ecology. The students attending the camp are also taken on a drive to see Lion, Panther, bear, tiger, tortoise etc in their habitat. The students are also taken to snake and butterfly parks.