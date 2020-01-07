Bhopal: Submitted file on illegal sand mining to CM Kamal Nath, says Computer Baba

BHOPAL: Talking to Free Press Computer Baba on Tuesday, asserted that he is working on the target to ensure zero illegal mining in five years.

“I have submitted a file related to illegal sand mining to Chief Minister Kamal Nath,” he added.

He is the chairman of the Narmada, Tawa River trust and is campaigning against the illegal sand mining in districts from where the prominent rivers flow.

He said the report submitted to CM has details about those involved in illegal mining and the works done by him in last seven-eight months.

He said that CM has given him a free hand to stop the illegal mining at any cost and to suppress the mafia.

He said he had met collectors of around 40 to 45 districts and had taken the stock their efforts to stop illegal mining. He added that he is satisfied with the working of the collectors.

Baba also raised the issue pertaining to the sadhu and saints in front of the CM. CM has assured him that he will redress their problems very shortly, he said.

He said that they had formed the strategy to control illegal mining, like in two and half years the mining should be brought down to 50 per cent and to zero per cent by the end of five years.

He informed over 35 per cent of the illegal mining in the state has been curtailed in last eight months.