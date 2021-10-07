Bhopal: Sub-committee to prepare proposal for MP forensic science university

Bhopal: A sub-committee has been constituted to prepare a proposal to establish a forensic science university in Madhya Pradesh. The order to this effect was issued by the state government on Wednesday.

A petition was filed in Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Gwalior, citing examples of Delhi, Gujarat, and other states seeking setting up of a forensic science university in Madhya Pradesh. The next hearing is scheduled on November 16. The six-member sub-committee will prepare the modalities of the university and submit a report to a three-member committee on or before November 5. The high court Gwalior bench has formed a committee in the chairmanship of ACS home along with the two members DGP and principal secretary of law department. The three-member committee will study the report prepared by the sub-committee and will submit it to the government.

The secretary of the home department has been made the chairman of the sub-committee, the members include ADG cyber crime. His nominated member is IG/ DIG rank officer, additional attorney general of Gwalior or nominated deputy attorney general level officer, director of state forensic science laboratory Sagar, deputy secretary law department and senior professor of higher education department.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:26 AM IST