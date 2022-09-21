Bhopal: Students of Bhopal School of Social Sciences send World Peace Day message by cycling

BSSS student go cycling on World Peace Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) celebrated the International Day of Peace by spreading the message of peace by cycling on Wednesday. The Day is celebrated every year on September 21.

The theme of this year's World Peace Day was, 'End Racism Build Peace'. Fifteen students of Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) course visited hospitals, schools-colleges, social institutions, government offices, religious places and public places on cycle and informed people about the importance of the day.

They urged them to practice non-violence and promote peace. Head of the department, Vishal Singh Sengar said that world peace does not only mean non-violence but building a society in which humanity is paramount. Principal Dr Father John PJ said that human beings can progress only by wearing the lens of unbiased thoughts and brimming equality in their behaviour.