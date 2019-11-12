Bhopal: Students connect to nature, watch birds

BHOPAL: To mark the National Bird Watching Day, a programme was organized at Saras Biodiversity Centre on Tuesday. The event organized by Regional Museum of Natural History on the occasion of World Bird Day at, Bhopal.

In all 35 students from class 6 to 12 from various schools and NGOs of city participated in the programme.

Scientist-in-charge Manoj Kumar Sharma detailed the students about identification methods, migration, activities, and ecological services of birds.

More than 25 species of birds including Indian Roller, Pond Heron, Little Cormorant, Laughing Dove, Small Egret, Parakeet, Indian Robin, Small Blue Kingfisher, Large Egret and others were spotted during this programme.

Gautam Singh Yadav, Shri Sushil Kumar Chourey, Govind Singh Mewada and Virendra Singh, were also present on the occasion.