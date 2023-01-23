Bhopal: Students break China’s record in assembling robot

Bhopal: Students with robots |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,484 students broke the record of Hong Kong (China) in assembling the agri robot in shortest duration on the third day of India International Science Festival on Monday. They completed the task in record time to get themselves registered in Guinness Book of World Record. The festival is being held at MANIT in Bhopal.

When the whistle was blown, students opened their kit to assemble the robot. The task of assembling the agri robot was given to 1,600 students. Of them, 1,484 students completed the given task in record time. On this occasion, minister for science and technology Omprakash Saklecha said that Indian youths would break all records of China in future.