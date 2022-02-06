Bhopal: STRAIGHT DRIVE.....

I'M ON MEDICAL LEAVE

Death of a number of cows in a Gaushala in Bhopal district was bound to turn the spotlight on the animal husbandry minister as the Opposition questioned his efficiency and intention of the government in taking care of the cows in Gaushalas across the state. The gaushalas receive government grants and the animal husbandry department is tasked with monitoring the gaushalas. No sooner did media persons turn up at his bungalows to know what he did for cows in the state that so many cows were dying than came the reply from the minister through his staff that 'Mantri ji is on medical leave'. Fact is the minister returned from a Mumbai hospital months back.

EMPOWERED FOR SELF

The alacrity with which the empowered committee of the state government rejected the MP Housing Board's plan to go for a redensification plan in Char Imli area, the abode of most of the bureaucrats and ministers, came as a big relief to environmentalists who are dead set against greenery in this part of city being destroyed. However, what pains them is the fact the bureaucracy kept silent when hundreds of trees were felled in the name of the city business district (CBD) and smart city in the heart of the city, not away from Char Imli. This region is supposed to be lungs of the city.

VASTU DOSH

Mantri ji is in a dilemma since he came to know the hall being constructed on his bungalow premises in Char Imli for his official meetings may not suit his poll prospects as the construction violates the ëvastuí norms. Problem is the construction has already begun and itís difficult to make changes in the design to gel with the vastu demand. To make matters worse, a former ministerís fate is for all to see, who got a similar hall constructed when he was a minister by occupying another bungalow adjacent to his existing one. He lost the state assembly election in 2018 badly and he is sidelined in the party too.

RAIDING 'WRONG' PLACE

Shifting of a superintendent of police from a district in Malwa region within six months of his posting came as a surprise to many as he was supposedly sent to the district to rein in liquor and drugs mafia. Gossip-mill went into overdrive since it came to be known the officer was shifted close on the heels of a police raid at the residence of the representative of the local MP on the information of betting. Two cops were attached to police lines. Interestingly, the SP had foretold his fate on assuming office while saying to media persons the politicians didnít like his work, hence he didnít think his tenure would last more than six months.

HE WAS GREAT

Out of power since November 2003 Raja of Raghogarh has had to wait for a long time that he could taste the power in 2018, though indirectly, when Congress dislodged the BJP. Amid his strained relationship with the former chief minister Kamal Nath the leaderís assistant has taken to social media to share tales of Raja Saheb when the latter was the chief minister, as to how he shunned ostentation in public life and worked for welfare of all the sections of society including employees. In the last assembly election the septuagenarian leader opted out of the election campaign saying he would work from behind the curtain as whenever he took lead in the campaign the rival party got an opportunity to step up its attack.

PUSHING LIQUOR SALE

Though the state governmentís new excise policy has been challenged in the court through a petition, the government expects to give a boost to its revenue amid Covid induced financial hardships the state is facing if there is no hurdle. Whatever be the outcome itís a lady officer who worked hard to give a final shape to the policy and justify the sale of liquor. Her presentation was so emphatic in a meeting, as say†officers who were present in the meeting, that the government went for proposed shops for sale of liquor at the airports and shopping malls. Let's see if the officer's hard work withstands legal scrutiny.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:16 PM IST